Advertisement

Virginia football game postponed Saturday due to FSU COVID-19 cases

The conference says the team is following protocols with the ACC Medical Advisory Group
Courtesy WVIR
Courtesy WVIR(WVIR)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - The ACC announced Saturday that the game between the University of Virginia and Florida State in Tallahassee has been postponed due to “positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Florida State football team.”

The conference says the team is following protocols with the ACC Medical Advisory Group. Click here for the full report.

“As was previously announced, the 2020 ACC Football scheduling model includes 11 games (10 conference plus one non-conference), played over at least 13 weeks with each team having two open dates. Through games of Nov. 21, the ACC has played 69 of its 78 scheduled games (88.5 percent). Six of those games have been rescheduled, one non-conference opponent was replaced, one game was canceled and one game was postponed”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia COVID cases rise by 3,100 overnight
File photo
Will you get a second stimulus check before December 31?
Folks fill Valley View Mall in Roanoke on Black Friday.
Despite rising COVID cases, shoppers fill Valley View Mall on Black Friday
Christiansburg’s drive-in theater is showing movies the latest it ever has on the calendar in...
Starlite Drive-In continues to play movies for first time in winter months
Rain returns late Sunday.
Sunday: Increasing clouds with heavy rain by night

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019 file photo, Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana...
Mike Tyson returns to ring, draws in exhibition with Jones
Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma, right, goes up for a shot as Villanova's Collin Gillespie, left,...
Virginia Tech upsets No. 3 Villanova 81-73 in overtime
Liberty's Elijah Cuffee (10) shoots over South Carolina's Jermaine Couisnard (5) and Keyshawn...
Liberty handles another SEC challenge, defeating South Carolina 78-62
San Francisco's Jamaree Bouyea, right, reacts to San Francisco's upset win over Virginia after...
San Francisco Upsets UVA in Bubbleville