Virginia football game postponed Saturday due to FSU COVID-19 cases

(WDBJ) - The ACC announced Saturday that the game between the University of Virginia and Florida State in Tallahassee has been postponed due to “positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Florida State football team.”

The conference says the team is following protocols with the ACC Medical Advisory Group. Click here for the full report.

“As was previously announced, the 2020 ACC Football scheduling model includes 11 games (10 conference plus one non-conference), played over at least 13 weeks with each team having two open dates. Through games of Nov. 21, the ACC has played 69 of its 78 scheduled games (88.5 percent). Six of those games have been rescheduled, one non-conference opponent was replaced, one game was canceled and one game was postponed”

