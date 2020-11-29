Strong winter storm brings changes this week

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING

Strong storm brings soaking rain Sunday night/Monday morning

Cold air moves in late Monday into Tuesday

Leftover rain changes to snow for some

SUNDAY

Sunny and chilly to start with clouds increasing through the day. Highs will still manage to climb into the 50s for most with a few 60s east.

SOAKING RAIN SUNDAY NIGHT-MONDAY

A major pattern shift takes place next week as a powerful cutoff low pressure system moves over the area. Rain will move in tonight and linger into Monday morning. Rain could be heavy at times with higher rainfall amounts expected along and East of the Blue Ridge. A few strong storm could also be possible as the cold front moves east on Monday morning.

A strong system moves in bringing changes this week. (Grey)

SPC Outlook for Monday (Grey)

RAINFALL TOTALS: Between 1-2″ possible with locally higher amounts of 2-3″.

Rainfall forecast (Grey)

MONDAY

Rain exits Monday morning with decreasing clouds for locations to the East. Clouds will likely remain for locations in the mountain especially along the Western slope. Highs will likely linger in the 50s for the afternoon, but temperatures look to drop Monday evening. Showers will linger as the cold air moves in changing showers to snow late Monday into Tuesday morning.

Rain changes to snow late Monday. (Grey)

TUESDAY

Cold air will continue to move in for Tuesday. Most of the significant snow would likely remain in the Ohio Valley, West Virginia, and the North Carolina mountains. There is potential for some flurries to fall as far east as the NRV and the Highlands. Highs will likey remain in the 30s with a few 40s possible to the East. Not only will it be cold, but it will also be windy. Winds could gust 20-40 mph through the day.

EARLY THOUGHTS ON AMOUNTS

Gusty winds may blow snowflakes over the mountains into Virginia, but it’s unlikely we’d see any accumulating snow that would stick due to the warm ground.

The “sticking” snow will be confined to areas where snowfall rates will be highest, mainly across the ski country of West Virginia.