Big Lick Brewing encourages folks to come out for Small Brewery Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The weekend after thanksgiving is not just about shopping, it also encourages folks to support their local taprooms and brewpubs with Small Brewery Sunday.

Big Lick Brewing Company in Roanoke took part, offering discounts to encourage folks to come out. The brewery offered 50% off all crowler and growler fills from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, November 29th.

The Assistant Manager of the brewery, Dena Anderson, said a day like this puts a spotlight on our local community members and all of their hard work.

“Of course, currently with today’s times, every day brings new challenges, and any day that you can do anything to support small businesses, small breweries and such is always a great day,” Anderson said.

She said the brewery has fared pretty well through this pandemic, despite restrictions to capacity.

