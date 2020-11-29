Liberty basketball falls to TCU, 56-52 in Hall of Fame Classic championship
Darius McGhee tallied 15 points for the Flames in their 56-52 loss to TCU.
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
(WDBJ) - The Hall of Fame Classic Championship fell just out of reach for the red hot Liberty Flames in Kansas City Sunday.
Liberty will host their first game in the new Liberty Arena against St. Francis (PA) Thursday.
