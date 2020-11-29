Advertisement

Liberty basketball falls to TCU, 56-52 in Hall of Fame Classic championship

Darius McGhee tallied 15 points for the Flames in their 56-52 loss to TCU.
Liberty's Micaiah Abii, right, and TCU's Chuck O'Bannon Jr. (5) battle for a rebound during the...
Liberty's Micaiah Abii, right, and TCU's Chuck O'Bannon Jr. (5) battle for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - The Hall of Fame Classic Championship fell just out of reach for the red hot Liberty Flames in Kansas City Sunday.

Darius McGhee tallied 15 points for the Flames in their 56-52 loss to TCU.

Liberty will host their first game in the new Liberty Arena against St. Francis (PA) Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A strong system moves in bringing changes this week.
Strong storm brings heavy rain overnight
Virginia COVID cases rise by 2,300, percentage of positive tests up to 7.4
Family dogs Willow and Rocky were found dead, covered in holly, near a spot that’s often used...
2 dogs found shot, tied with Christmas lights in Tennessee
Police were called after one of the boys got neighbors’ attention by hanging out of the second...
Mother charged after police rescue 2 young boys locked in Ohio home
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater...
Biden chooses an all-female senior White House press team

Latest News

Virginia Tech's Tyrece Radford reacts after making a 3-point basket in the first half of an...
Virginia Tech tops S. Florida 76-58, wraps at Bubbleville
Kentucky's Terrence Clarke, center, drives between Richmond's Jacob Gilyard (0) and Andre...
Richmond upsets No. 10 Kentucky 76-64
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019 file photo, Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana...
Mike Tyson returns to ring, draws in exhibition with Jones
Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma, right, goes up for a shot as Villanova's Collin Gillespie, left,...
Virginia Tech upsets No. 3 Villanova 81-73 in overtime