Liberty handles another SEC challenge, defeating South Carolina 78-62

Kyle Rode scored 18 points and Liberty knocked off its second Southeastern Conference team in three days with a 78-62 victory over South Carolina at the Hall of Fame Classic.
Liberty's Elijah Cuffee (10) shoots over South Carolina's Jermaine Couisnard (5) and Keyshawn...
Liberty's Elijah Cuffee (10) shoots over South Carolina's Jermaine Couisnard (5) and Keyshawn Bryant (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kyle Rode scored 18 points and Liberty knocked off its second Southeastern Conference team in three days with a 78-62 victory over South Carolina at the Hall of Fame Classic.

The Flames made a program-record 19 3-pointers in an 84-73 win over Mississippi State on Thursday and sank eight more in the first half against the Gamecocks on Saturday on their way to a 43-26 halftime lead.

The lead remained in double figures in the second half as Liberty went to 4-1 in their last five games against SEC teams.

AJ Lawson scored 12 points for South Carolina in its season opener.

