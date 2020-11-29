Advertisement

Virginia COVID cases rise by 2,300, percentage of positive tests up to 7.4

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 235,942 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Sunday, November 29, going back to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up 2,325 from the 233,617 reported Saturday, a smaller increase than Saturday’s 3,173 new cases.

As of Sunday, there are 4,058 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning. That’s up from 4,054 reported Saturday.

Heading into the holiday season, Governor Northam announced new measures designed to curtail the spread of COVID-19, and is urging people to stick to small gatherings.

3,309,343 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.4 percent positive rate over the last week, up from 7.3 on Saturday.

1,628 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Sunday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from 1,585 reported Saturday.

24,062 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

