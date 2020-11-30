Advertisement

Could this East Tennessee folklore legend predict the weather?

By Kyle Grainger
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Natural signs of a rough winter could be right in front of our eyes.

According to East Tennessee folklore legends passed down through generations, a lot of acorns on the ground points to a rough winter season ahead.

WVLT Viewers sent photos of acorns covering the ground in 2020.

The tales also say to look to squirrels for a clue about what’s coming next: If they’re gathering a lot of nuts, it’s a sign that snow could be coming.

How many acorns means “a lot?” Well, that’s up to you to decide.

Watch WVLT’s Winter Weather Outlook tonight at 6 p.m. to learn more folklore predictions.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: PublicDomainPictures.net / MGN
Report released on Virginia marijuana legalization
A strong system moves in bringing changes this week.
Strong storm brings heavy rain overnight
Virginia COVID cases rise by 2,300, percentage of positive tests up to 7.4
Family dogs Willow and Rocky were found dead, covered in holly, near a spot that’s often used...
2 dogs found shot, tied with Christmas lights in Tennessee
Winter Weather Alerts
Cold air moves in tonight and brings some snow

Latest News

The Radford Chamber of Commerce is looking for businesses and residents to get in on the...
Radford Chamber of Commerce hosts holiday decorating contest
School bus
Paul Munro Elementary goes temp. virtual after fire Friday
Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine is 95% effective with no safety concerns, company says. (Source:...
State prepares for vaccine distribution
Danville 911 Center Upgrades
Danville to see major upgrades to 9-1-1 services in early 2021
Virtual Fashions For Evergreens This Year
Virtual Fashions For Evergreens This Year