Fincastle looks festive thanks to extra help from volunteers

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Fincastle is looking festive thanks to the extra effort of community volunteers.

The strands of lights and decorations have been a tradition for decades.

However this year, the town’s transformation meant volunteers had to do a little extra work at home.

They checked thousands of bulbs to make sure Fincastle would shine bright for the holidays.

“So what we ended up doing was dropping off different light strands to different groups and families and they would take care of them at home and we would come by and pick them up later,” Town Manager David Tickner said.

The lights are completely volunteer driven and are updated thanks to donations from folks in the community.

The decorations are on display now and for the rest of the holiday season.

