Hotel Roanoke’s Fashions for Evergreens goes virtual

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fashions for Evergreens--the annual Hotel Roanoke event that fills the place with uniquely-decorated Christmas trees--is going virtual this year.

United Way of Roanoke Valley is partnering with Hotel Roanoke’s Fashions for Evergreens for their 10th time. The two organizations wanted to be sure that, just like in past years, different local groups can continue to highlight who they are and raise money for United Way.

Starting Monday, November 30th, you can take a virtual tour of the trees and donate to vote for a winner on the United Way’s website.

A grand prize will be awarded for the tree that gets the most votes.

“We are excited that we are still able to do it. We were concerned that we were not going to be able to have it at all, and so many of the organizations use their trees as an opportunity to highlight what they do, both organizations and businesses,” Michelle Darby, Vice President of Resource Development for the United Way of Roanoke Valley, said.

Also new this year is Fashions at Home, where families and residents can submit photos via email to kyle@uwrv.org of their decorated trees to United Way. Those who submit their photos have a chance to be showcased on the Fashions for Evergreens website and have a chance at winning a free night’s stay at the Hotel Roanoke (including breakfast!).

