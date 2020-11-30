Lawmakers pack hundreds of ‘CARE Meals’ following Thanksgiving holiday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Legislators spent their afternoon packing hundreds of ‘CARE Meals’ following the Thanksgiving holiday as a way to give back to community members. Senator Ghazala Hashmi, Delegate Leslie Adams, and Director Eddie Oliver were all in attendance.

”This is definitely a holiday season unlike any other, a year unlike any other, and so we always need especially more reliable volunteers that can come in on a week to week basis,” said Oliver. “Any help we can get is always good help.”

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, around 850,000 Virginians -250,000 of which were children -were facing food insecurity. Now, Feeding America estimates up to 275,000 more people in Virginia may face the same problem in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“Now is the time that we really need to help out our fellow neighbors, and that can come in the form of a box, or a meal, just anything really,” said Oliver.

Feed More expects more than a thousand boxes to be packed by the end of the day by all of their food banks. If you would like to get involved in their mission you can find more information HERE on how to volunteer.