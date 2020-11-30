Advertisement

Make-A-Wish celebrates National Believe Week with virtual writing events

National Believe Week runs from November 29 through December 5, 2020
For every letter written to Santa online, or dropped off at Macy's stores, Macy's will double...
For every letter written to Santa online, or dropped off at Macy's stores, Macy's will double its donation, pledging $2 for each
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Make-A-Wish chapters along with Macy’s stores and community partners will be celebrating National Believe Week with virtual writing events and letter drop-offs. National Believe Week starts on Nov. 29 and lasts through Dec. 5.

To help Macy’s reach its extra $1 million goal during National Believe Week, Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia is encouraging people to write letters to Santa to help make life-changing wishes come true!

For every letter written to Santa online, or dropped off at Macy’s stores, Macy’s will double its donation, pledging $2 for each letter to help children’s life-changing wishes across America come true.

For printable Santa postcards to print at home and drop off at Macy’s stores, click here.

