Make-A-Wish celebrates National Believe Week with virtual writing events

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Make-A-Wish chapters along with Macy’s stores and community partners will be celebrating National Believe Week with virtual writing events and letter drop-offs. National Believe Week starts on Nov. 29 and lasts through Dec. 5.

To help Macy’s reach its extra $1 million goal during National Believe Week, Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia is encouraging people to write letters to Santa to help make life-changing wishes come true!

For every letter written to Santa online, or dropped off at Macy’s stores, Macy’s will double its donation, pledging $2 for each letter to help children’s life-changing wishes across America come true.

For printable Santa postcards to print at home and drop off at Macy’s stores, click here.

