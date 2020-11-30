Many shop local in Harrisonburg on Small Business Saturday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Around the Valley people were shopping small for Small Business Saturday, and many strolled through downtown Harrisonburg to support local businesses.

“It’s just to keep ‘em here. I mean, you know, we need them, it just makes the town. It’s nice to be able to come in here and see a friendly face, and get some good advice from people that’re experienced,” Joe Sinegra, a customer at Walkabout Outfitter in Harrisonburg, said.

Sinegra said he shops local most of the time, but he said it is nice to have a day dedicated to shopping local.

Vince Mier, the store manager at Walkabout Outfitter, said they saw a good turnout Saturday.

“We were under a lot of restrictions early on and of course everybody was doing their best to kind of stay home stay quarantined, and so that just set us back a couple of months. And so, 2020 is still going to be a good year. We just want to make it the best we can make it,” Mier said.

Mier said he enjoys seeing the holiday shoppers who always stop in this time of year.

The store is holding some raffles during the shopping weekend for people to enter to win prizes during their shopping experience.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.