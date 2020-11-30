One person and dog displaced by Lynchburg fire

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One person and a dog were displaced by a house fire early Monday in Lynchburg.

The fire at the home on Floyd Street was reported about 4 a.m. November 30.

Neighbors said crews were there for hours.

“Firefighters swarming going into the house, but then we heard a shout - ‘get out, get out,’ and they all left the house and at that moment, the roof, like a couple minutes later, collapsed in on itself,” said James Carrig, a neighbor.

The fire is under investigation, but fire crews say it was accidental and started inside the home.

