Advertisement

One person and dog displaced by Lynchburg fire

By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One person and a dog were displaced by a house fire early Monday in Lynchburg.

The fire at the home on Floyd Street was reported about 4 a.m. November 30.

Neighbors said crews were there for hours.

“Firefighters swarming going into the house, but then we heard a shout - ‘get out, get out,’ and they all left the house and at that moment, the roof, like a couple minutes later, collapsed in on itself,” said James Carrig, a neighbor.

The fire is under investigation, but fire crews say it was accidental and started inside the home.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: PublicDomainPictures.net / MGN
Report released on Virginia marijuana legalization
A strong system moves in bringing changes this week.
Strong storm brings heavy rain overnight
Virginia COVID cases rise by 2,300, percentage of positive tests up to 7.4
Family dogs Willow and Rocky were found dead, covered in holly, near a spot that’s often used...
2 dogs found shot, tied with Christmas lights in Tennessee
Winter Weather Alerts
Cold air moves in tonight and brings some snow

Latest News

The Radford Chamber of Commerce is looking for businesses and residents to get in on the...
Radford Chamber of Commerce hosts holiday decorating contest
School bus
Paul Munro Elementary goes temp. virtual after fire Friday
Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine is 95% effective with no safety concerns, company says. (Source:...
State prepares for vaccine distribution
Danville 911 Center Upgrades
Danville to see major upgrades to 9-1-1 services in early 2021
Virtual Fashions For Evergreens This Year
Virtual Fashions For Evergreens This Year