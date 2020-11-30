Advertisement

Police arrest man in fatal Harrisonburg stabbing

Serrano Torres has been arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing.(Harrisonburg Police Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department arrested Teofilo Serrano Torres, 35, in connection with a fatal stabbing that happened on the 200 block of Community St. Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the area around 8 a.m. for a Hispanic man laying unresponsive in a yard. Juan Velazquez Ruiz, 34, of Harrisonburg was found dead after being stabbed multiple times. Torres was identified at the suspect and had left the scene before police arrived.

The incident was believed to be isolated in nature between the two people involved. The victim and suspect were known to each other.

Torres was arrested Sunday morning for 1st Degree Murder.

Anyone with information related to this case is still asked to contact HPD.

