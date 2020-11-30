Radford Elf Shelf adapts to pandemic

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Traditions are changing this year, but the passion to help others is stronger than ever.

Radford Elf Shelf is adapting to serve the community during the pandemic.

“I want to give back, I want to help the community and this is definitely one way to do it,” Elf Shelf Board Member Penny Sweet said.

For nearly 30 years, the program has offered assistance to families during the holidays with presents for children, food vouchers and other household items, but this year the process looks a little different.

“We just aren’t able to do the Elf Shelf the way we have done it in the past,” Sweet said.

Traditionally rows of tables would be full of gifts for families to pick out themselves, but because of COVID, each child is getting a bag of presents they requested.

“We also provide household cleaning products and toilet paper in this day and age is a godsend I am sure,” Sweet said.

The program said this year hasn’t been without its challenges.

“Trying to let the folks know that this was still going to be available was an obstacle because people are used to coming in November and signing up. This year, the sign up was earlier,” Sweet said.

Volunteers are doing what they can to direct families to the resources they need.

Sweet said despite the challenges it’s great to see the community come together and keep the tradition alive.

“It’s citizens helping citizens and that is wonderful,” she said.

Later this week, more than 100 families will ride up to Grove United Methodist Church to pick up their gift bags and other items for the holidays.

