Rain exits with increasing wind and mountain snow

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING

Soaking rain early this morning

Cold and windy conditions move in later this morning

Leftover rain changes to snow in the mountains

SOAKING RAIN EARLY MONDAY

A shield of rain will move this morning. Rain could be heavy at times with higher rainfall amounts expected along and east of the Blue Ridge. A few strong storms could also be possible as the cold front moves east later Monday morning.

Isolated strong storms are possible in the eastern part of our area. (WDBJ)

RAINFALL TOTALS: Most areas will get less than an inch, but a few could be in the 1-2″ range.

Here's a look at how much rain we could see. (WDBJ)

MONDAY

Rain exits Monday morning with decreasing clouds for locations to the east. Clouds and rain will likely remain for locations in the mountain especially along the western slope. Highs will likely linger in the 50s for the afternoon, but temperatures look to drop quickly by Monday evening. Showers will change over to the snow to the west through the afternoon and continue Monday night.

Rain changes to snow late Monday. (Grey)

TUESDAY

Cold air will continue to move in for Tuesday. Most of the significant snow would likely remain in the Ohio Valley, West Virginia, and the North Carolina mountains. There is potential for some flurries to fall as far east as the NRV and the Highlands. Highs will likely remain in the 30s with a few 40s possible to the east. Not only will it be cold, but it will also be windy. Winds could gust 20-40 mph through the day.

EARLY THOUGHTS ON AMOUNTS

Gusty winds may blow snowflakes over the mountains into Virginia, but it’s unlikely we’d see any accumulating snow that would stick due to the warm ground.

The “sticking” snow will be confined to areas where snowfall rates will be highest, mainly across the ski country of West Virginia.