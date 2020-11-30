Advertisement

Richmond upsets No. 10 Kentucky 76-64

The Wildcats had 21 turnovers and finished 0-10 from three in the loss.
Kentucky's Terrence Clarke, center, drives between Richmond's Jacob Gilyard (0) and Andre...
Kentucky's Terrence Clarke, center, drives between Richmond's Jacob Gilyard (0) and Andre Gustavson (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Nathan Cayo and Blake Francis combined for 36 points and Richmond upset No. 10 Kentucky 76-64 Sunday at Rupp Arena for its first-ever road win against a Top 10 team.

The Wildcats drop to 1-1 with the loss. Kentucky takes on No. 6 Kansas Tuesday night in the Champions Classic. Tip-off from Indianapolis is set for 9:30.

Kentucky had 21 turnovers in Sunday’s loss. The Wildcats finished 0-10 from three-point range and 20-33 from the free-throw line. Kentucky finished the game 36.7% from the floor.

B.J. Boston led Kentucky with 20 points. Olivier Sarr finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds and Terrence Clarke poured in 15 points.

