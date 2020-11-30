Richmond upsets No. 10 Kentucky 76-64

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Nathan Cayo and Blake Francis combined for 36 points and Richmond upset No. 10 Kentucky 76-64 Sunday at Rupp Arena for its first-ever road win against a Top 10 team.

The Wildcats drop to 1-1 with the loss. Kentucky takes on No. 6 Kansas Tuesday night in the Champions Classic. Tip-off from Indianapolis is set for 9:30.

Kentucky had 21 turnovers in Sunday’s loss. The Wildcats finished 0-10 from three-point range and 20-33 from the free-throw line. Kentucky finished the game 36.7% from the floor.

B.J. Boston led Kentucky with 20 points. Olivier Sarr finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds and Terrence Clarke poured in 15 points.

