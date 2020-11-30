Advertisement

Roanoke city plan available for review; public hearings scheduled

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Roanoke City Release) - The city of Roanoke has released its City Plan 2040 for public review, and has scheduled a Planning Commission public hearing for residents to learn more and discuss it. 

The plan is designed to provide a “community-driven vision that identifies short- and long-term strategies expressed through a focus on city design and the themes of Interwoven Equity, Healthy Community, Harmony with Nature, Livable Built Environment, Responsible Regionalism, and Resilient Economy,” according to a statement by the city.  

The plan includes the city’s priorities, policies, and actions, and includes plans previously adopted as elements of Vision 2001-2020.

The Planning Commission public hearing is scheduled at 1:30 p.m. Monday, December 14, 2020. The hearing will be conducted virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Anyone who wants to address the commission needs to sign up by emailing planning@roanokeva.gov or calling (540) 853-1330 by noon, Friday, December 11, 2020. 

Anyone who registers to speak will be provided with information to present their testimony via electronic communication. Written comments must be sent to the secretary to the Planning Commission at planning@roanokeva.gov on or before 1 p.m., Friday, December 11.

The public hearing before City Council is scheduled for Monday, December 21, 2020, at 7 p.m.

For more details regarding City Plan 2040, click here, go to planroanoke.org or contact Wayne Leftwich, Senior City Planner, at wayne.leftwich@roanokeva.gov.

