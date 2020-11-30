Study: Virginia lags on compensation for wrongly imprisoned

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A recent study has found that Virginia falls behind some other states when it comes to compensating innocent people who were wrongfully sent to prison.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported last week that the study was conducted by staff of the Virginia House Appropriations Committee. It suggested that lawmakers consider setting a minimum award per year of imprisonment.

Virginia is among states that has a law to compensate wrongfully convicted persons for their imprisonment.

Since 2004, it has made 25 awards to wrongfully convicted persons, but the average compensation amount in Virginia has been about $47,000 per year of wrongful imprisonment. That’s lower than the average of about $70,000 awarded in other states.