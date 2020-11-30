Advertisement

Tech’s Quincy Patterson To Transfer

Redshirt Sophomore Appeared in 13 games as a Hokie
Quincy Patterson prepares to take a snap against Miami this season.
Quincy Patterson prepares to take a snap against Miami this season.(WDBJ)
By Travis Wells
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Blacksburg, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech quarterback Quincy Patterson has decided to enter the transfer portal. Patterson was a highly touted recruit out of Chicago in 2017. The redshirt sophomore appeared in 13 games as a Hokie, passing for 4 touchdowns and running for three more. His departure is the latest in a long line of Hokies to leave the program under Justin Fuente, who says it’s just part of the game.

“There seems to be this quest to get on the field,” Fuente said Monday. “We’re not losing guys who are moving up and performing incredibly well at other places. We’re losing guys that are desperate to get on the field. Quincy is an exception to that, obviously. And the quarterback position in itself, is unique. I don’t think very many people have the three guys that we have had throughout this season. We knew that we weren’t going to keep all three of those guys. That’s just unrealistic.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: PublicDomainPictures.net / MGN
Report released on Virginia marijuana legalization
A strong system moves in bringing changes this week.
Strong storm brings heavy rain overnight
Virginia COVID cases rise by 2,300, percentage of positive tests up to 7.4
Family dogs Willow and Rocky were found dead, covered in holly, near a spot that’s often used...
2 dogs found shot, tied with Christmas lights in Tennessee
Winter Weather Alerts
Cold air moves in tonight and brings some snow

Latest News

Virginia Tech's Tyrece Radford reacts after making a 3-point basket in the first half of an...
Virginia Tech tops S. Florida 76-58, wraps at Bubbleville
Liberty's Micaiah Abii, right, and TCU's Chuck O'Bannon Jr. (5) battle for a rebound during the...
Liberty basketball falls to TCU, 56-52 in Hall of Fame Classic championship
Kentucky's Terrence Clarke, center, drives between Richmond's Jacob Gilyard (0) and Andre...
Richmond upsets No. 10 Kentucky 76-64
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019 file photo, Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana...
Mike Tyson returns to ring, draws in exhibition with Jones