Tech’s Quincy Patterson To Transfer

Blacksburg, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech quarterback Quincy Patterson has decided to enter the transfer portal. Patterson was a highly touted recruit out of Chicago in 2017. The redshirt sophomore appeared in 13 games as a Hokie, passing for 4 touchdowns and running for three more. His departure is the latest in a long line of Hokies to leave the program under Justin Fuente, who says it’s just part of the game.

“There seems to be this quest to get on the field,” Fuente said Monday. “We’re not losing guys who are moving up and performing incredibly well at other places. We’re losing guys that are desperate to get on the field. Quincy is an exception to that, obviously. And the quarterback position in itself, is unique. I don’t think very many people have the three guys that we have had throughout this season. We knew that we weren’t going to keep all three of those guys. That’s just unrealistic.”

