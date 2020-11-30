USPS spokesperson offers tips on how to ensure your holiday packages are safely delivered

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With the Holiday season and Cyber Monday here during a pandemic, there’s an increase in online shopping and an expected increase in porch pirates.

WDBJ7 spoke with the Appalachian District United States Postal Service spokesperson, Tad Kelley, who offered some ideas on how to be sure your packages are safely delivered.

Kelley said there’s a number of steps you can take.

“Sometimes during times of need, things happen, and it’s unfortunate, and the best that we can do is provide information, and our customers can take heed of that information to protect their packages,” he said.

Kelley suggested never leaving your packages unattended, so if you’re going out of town or know you won’t be home, you can ask USPS to hold your mail at a local Post Office. Even those shipping packages can request to hold their mall at an office.

“These are just some good ideas, but again, the buddy system, using your neighbors to keep eyes out for your packages that are coming to you and you on their packages, notifying law enforcement or an inspection service if anything should be looking suspicious,” Kelley said.

You can also register your mail with USPS, which means you have to sign for your mail before it’s dropped off.

As for Amazon packages, an Amazon spokesperson told WDBJ7, you can use Amazon Hub, which includes local self-service lockers, where you can pickup and return packages in a safe place near you.

Kelley said the holiday shopping season officially kicked off this past weekend, but USPS is already seeing higher volumes of packages than last year. This is in part due to the pandemic, since more people are now shopping online.

