Virginia Tech tops S. Florida 76-58, wraps at Bubbleville

Tyrece Radford scored 21 points and Cordell Pemsl came off the bench to spark a breakaway run.
Virginia Tech's Tyrece Radford reacts after making a 3-point basket in the first half of an...
Virginia Tech's Tyrece Radford reacts after making a 3-point basket in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Florida, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)(Jessica Hill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Tyrece Radford scored 21 points, Cordell Pemsl came off the bench to spark a breakaway run and Virginia Tech wrapped up a tumultuous three-game stay at Bubbleville with a 76-58 defeat of South Florida.

Keve Aluma added 12 points for the Hokies, Hunter Cattoor added 13 while Pemsl and Cartier Diarra scored 10 each.

David Collins scored 10 points for the Bulls and became the all-time leader in career free throws made in the American Athletic Conference (438). Caleb Murphy scored 11 points and Michael Durr 10 points with seven rebounds for South Florida.

