Man accused of murder and carjacking appears in court

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A suspect in a same-day fatal shooting in Salem and carjacking in Blacksburg was arraigned in Montgomery County General District Court Tuesday morning.

Zane Christian is being charged for carjacking, use of a firearm in a felony, and grand larceny after a fatal shooting.

Monday, Christian was also arraigned in Salem General District Court for first-degree murder.

Rico Turner died after being shot, allegedly by Christian, outside a Kroger supermarket in Salem Plaza last month.

Law enforcement later found and arrested Christian in Ravenswood, West Virginia.

Christian will appear in court again. The first hearing will be January 14, 2021 in Montgomery County and the second will be for the murder charge January 15, 2021 in Salem.

