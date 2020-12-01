Almost 2,700 without power in Goodview, Hardy, SML area

(WDBJ) - Customers in the areas of Goodview, Hardy, Stewartsville and part of Smith Mountain Lake are without power.

According to Appalachian Power, there is an estimated restoration time of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The total number of customers without power sits at almost 2,700.

You can view the outage map here for updates.

