Almost 2,700 without power in Goodview, Hardy, SML area
Multiple areas were affected Tuesday
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
(WDBJ) - Customers in the areas of Goodview, Hardy, Stewartsville and part of Smith Mountain Lake are without power.
According to Appalachian Power, there is an estimated restoration time of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The total number of customers without power sits at almost 2,700.
You can view the outage map here for updates.
