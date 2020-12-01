Blustery & cold today as mountain snow continues
Feel like temperatures remain in the 20s today
WHAT WE’RE WATCHING
- Mountain snow continues today with a few flurries traveling east
- Blustery and cold conditions through the afternoon
- Temperatures moderate by Thursday
TUESDAY
Cold air will continue to move in to the area today. Most of the significant snow would likely remain in the Ohio Valley, West Virginia, and the North Carolina mountains. There is potential for some flurries to fall as far east as the 81 corridor. Highs will likely remain in the 30s with a few 40s possible to the east. Not only will it be cold, but it will also be windy. Winds could gust 20-40 mph through the day.
THOUGHTS ON AMOUNTS
Gusty winds may blow snowflakes over the mountains into Virginia, but it’s unlikely we’d see any accumulating snow that would stick due to the warm ground. The “sticking” snow will be confined to areas where snowfall continues today, mainly across ski country in West Virginia and higher elevations in far Southwest Virginia.
WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY
Drier weather moves in for midweek allowing more sunshine to build in. We’ll still have breezy conditions Wednesday, but most of the snow will have ended. Highs will climb into the upper 40s on Wednesday and mid 50s by Thursday.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
We’ll see partly sunny conditions Friday and Saturday. We also have a chance for a few stray showers for the first part of the weekend, but sunshine will win out on Sunday. Highs this weekend will climb into the low 50s.