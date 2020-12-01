Blustery & cold today as mountain snow continues

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING

Mountain snow continues today with a few flurries traveling east

Blustery and cold conditions through the afternoon

Temperatures moderate by Thursday

We'll continue to see wind gusts in the 20-35mph range through this evening. (WDBJ)

TUESDAY

Cold air will continue to move in to the area today. Most of the significant snow would likely remain in the Ohio Valley, West Virginia, and the North Carolina mountains. There is potential for some flurries to fall as far east as the 81 corridor. Highs will likely remain in the 30s with a few 40s possible to the east. Not only will it be cold, but it will also be windy. Winds could gust 20-40 mph through the day.

Blustery and cold today as mountain snow continues. (WDBJ)

THOUGHTS ON AMOUNTS

Gusty winds may blow snowflakes over the mountains into Virginia, but it’s unlikely we’d see any accumulating snow that would stick due to the warm ground. The “sticking” snow will be confined to areas where snowfall continues today, mainly across ski country in West Virginia and higher elevations in far Southwest Virginia.

Only light accumulations for most from here on out. (WDBJ)

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

Drier weather moves in for midweek allowing more sunshine to build in. We’ll still have breezy conditions Wednesday, but most of the snow will have ended. Highs will climb into the upper 40s on Wednesday and mid 50s by Thursday.

Temperatures warm back into the 50s by Thursday. (WDBJ)

FRIDAY, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

We’ll see partly sunny conditions Friday and Saturday. We also have a chance for a few stray showers for the first part of the weekend, but sunshine will win out on Sunday. Highs this weekend will climb into the low 50s.