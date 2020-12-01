Advertisement

Body found in Smith River identified as N.C. man with dementia

A Silver Alert was issued after he was reporting missing in late October
Scene of where body was found in Henry County's Smith River(WDBJ7)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WDBJ) - The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke says the remains of Edward Harrison Ariail, 67 of High Point, NC, was found on October 29 floating face -down in the Smith River. He was previously diagnosed with dementia.

There were no apparent signs of murder or foul play.

The man was last seen on October 23 and was reported as missing by his family to the High Point Police Department, who issued a Silver Alert on his behalf. A driver alerted the Martinsville-Henry County 911 center on the morning of the 29th after finding him floating in the river.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office found his car in the 2700 block of Fairystone Park Hwy in Bassett.

