Advertisement

Canada: US border measures to last until virus under control

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the ban on nonessential travel with the United...
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the ban on nonessential travel with the United States won’t be lifted until COVID-19 is significantly more under control.(Source: Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the ban on nonessential travel with the United States won’t be lifted until COVID-19 is significantly more under control everywhere in the world.

Canada and the U.S. have limited border crossings to essential travel since March.

The restrictions have been extended each month since then.

Trudeau says although President-elect Joe Biden has a different approach to the pandemic than President Donald Trump the situation in the U.S. remains serious and said it will take awhile to change that.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: PublicDomainPictures.net / MGN
Report released on Virginia marijuana legalization
The Texas Inn says they've undergone 12 health inspections in the past six months due to six...
Lynchburg restaurant pens open letter to public following six anonymous reports
CDC image of the COVID-19 virus.
COVID in Virginia: Positive new-case test percentage rises to 8%
Winter Weather Alerts
Cold air moves in tonight and brings some snow
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle

Latest News

Students are spreading cheer with their brushes to bring more color to 18 businesses this year.
Students bring holiday cheer to Christiansburg business fronts
Courtesy The Town of Vinton
Vinton names new Town Manager
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
US panel: 1st vaccines to health care workers, nursing homes
Who gets COVID-19 vaccine first? CDC advisors vote
Who gets COVID-19 vaccine first? CDC advisors vote
Courtesy Vinton PD
Drumond appointed as Vinton Police Chief