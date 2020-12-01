Advertisement

COVID in Virginia: Positive new-case test percentage rises to 8%

CDC image of the COVID-19 virus.
CDC image of the COVID-19 virus.
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 240,063 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Tuesday, December 1, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up 2,228 from the 237,835 reported Monday, a bigger increase than Monday’s 1,893 new cases.

3,341,426 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with an 8 percent positive rate over the last week, up from 7.5 Monday.

As of Tuesday, there are 4,093 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning. That’s up from 4,062 reported Monday.

1,757 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Tuesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from 1,658 reported Monday.

24,393 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Heading into the holiday season, Governor Northam announced new measures designed to curtail the spread of COVID-19, and is urging people to stick to small gatherings.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

