Danville to see major upgrades to 9-1-1 services in early 2021

The emergency dispatch system in Danville is set to see a major upgrade early next year, that could change the future of calling 9-1-1.
By Kendall Davis
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Since the last time the Danville Emergency Services Center received an upgrade in 2016, technology has continuously improved how people can connect with 911.

Still, even things like the 9-1-1 text program could be better.

“It comes across similar to like if a hearing impaired person would dial 9-1-1 so we have limited capability to respond back,” said Tim Duffer, Danville’s Deputy Emergency Coordinator.

In early 2021, Danville will be a part of Virginia 911 Services Board’s second phase of statewide upgrades to ‘Next Gen 9-1-1′. Bringing major improvements to the text 9-1-1 program.

“They will be able to type back and forth and it will be almost identical to how you text back and forth with two smart phones now,” said Duffer.

State funding will pay for almost $180,000 of the $202,000 project, that will put dispatch on a fiber optic system. That would allow people to also send pictures and videos in emergencies.

“We haven’t made that determination yet to whether or not our communicators will be able to see the videos, it will be sent and be archived in the report so that it will be available,” said Duffer.

Having the fiber optic system in place will allow 9-1-1 centers to keep up with technology.

“We don’t know what the future hold but by having it on a fiber optic system that give us room for a big jump in future expansion,” said Duffer.

Using every bit of innovation to help save lives.

