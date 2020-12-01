Deadline approaches for Roanoke Co. real estate taxes

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The deadline is approaching for people in Roanoke County to pay their real estate taxes.

The Roanoke County Treasurer’s Office is reminding everyone that the second half of those taxes is due by the end of the business day on Monday, December 7.

Due to a recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the region, the office is urging people to use alternate methods of paying. Options include:

Paying online using a credit card or an e-Check (fees apply.

Using a drop box for check payments only. These are located at the Roanoke County Administration Building and Hollins Library.

Paying over the phone using a credit card (fees apply).

Sending payment through the US mail. It must be postmarked by December 7.

For more information on how to pay, visit the county’s website here.

