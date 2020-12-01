Advertisement

Early-season snow brings flurry of photos into weather center

By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s nothing unusual about seeing flurries in early December. Although, it’s awfully fitting the fact it’s the first day of the month AND the first day of Meteorological Winter which runs December through February.

A sharp drop in temperatures driven by a strong arctic front has led to significant snowfall in the higher elevations of West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina. At Snowshoe Mountain, West Virginia, Virginia Tech meteorology student Peter Forister captured the essence of it all from his photos of whiteout conditions and 4 foot drifts thanks to the the strong wind.

Some of the biggest snow totals were at the ski resorts. Snowshoe WV, Winterplace WV, Beech Mtn NC, Appalachian NC, and Wintergreen VA all reported measurable, if not a mountain-full of snow.

Winter Weather Outlook
Snow

NEW RIVER VALLEY

Whitetop Mountain in Southwest Virginia was aptly named this morning as seen by this photo from Ben Creasy from VDOT Bristol District.

Across the mountains in the New River Valley, a dusting of snow was measured in Blacksburg adding to the excitement of the winter season. At Virginia Tech’s Hahn Garden, a skiff of snow covered the deck.

A few counties away, Burkes Garden measured quite a bit more with multiple rounds of mountain-capping snow.

SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK

In Tennessee, the Smokies also received a hefty dose of wintry weather the past few days. The lowest elevations picked up 3″ and 11″ at Mount LeConte.

