Health district prepares for vaccine logistics

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - COVID is spreading across our communities, with more than 1,400 active cases in the Roanoke Alleghany Health Districts.

“It seems that household contacts and small social gatherings are a major source of transmission at this time,” Roanoke Alleghany Health Director Dr. Cynthia Morrow said.

She said they expect things to get worse before they get better

“We are certainly all concerned that given the holiday, we will see a significant bump in those numbers in the next week or so,” Morrow said.

But it’s not all doom and gloom, with the possibility of a vaccine on the horizon.

“We are expecting Pfizer and Moderna before the end of the year. That will be in small numbers, of course,” Morrow said.

In the meantime, directors like Morrow are preparing the best they can to tackle distribution logistics.

Morrow said the challenge with this vaccine is that it needs to be stored at very cold temperatures, and not all hospitals or health care facilities have the technology to keep the vaccine viable.

“How do we ensure that people who are served in smaller hospitals and rural communities have the same access? It’s going to be a challenge. But the more we coordinate our response, the more partnerships we engender, the more we can achieve health equity,” she said.

The vaccine will not be widely available to the general public at first as the CDC decides to prioritize specific groups and communities.

