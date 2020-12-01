Hometown Holiday Helpers-Jess

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - COVID-19 has been tough on many people, including Keith and Jessica from Bedford. When Jessica’s mom heard about Hometown Holiday Helpers, she decided to nominate them for the $700 Visa gift card given out through WDBJ7′s Hometown Holiday Helpers annual program.

Keith lost his job shortly after the pandemic hit in March. Not long after, Jessica developed health problems that forced her to leave her job at a senior living center. The couple has been struggling during a tough time.

“We’re behind on bills,” Jessica said. “It’s stressful; We’re worrying ourselves all the time.”

“We struggled off and on, but this year since the COVID hit, it’s the most stress I’ve ever had,” Keith said.

Both were shocked to hear they had been chosen for this year’s Hometown Holiday Helpers. At first Jessica thought the call from WDBJ7 anchor Jean Jadhon was a scam. Scam it was not!

The Bedford couple tells Jadhon they will use the winnings to help pay some of the many bills that have mounted over the months. They’ll also use it to buy Christmas gifts for their five-year-old son Jackson.

