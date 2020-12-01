Lynchburg Police looking for suspect after thefts from gaming machines

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are searching for a suspect after a series of larcenies and damage involving gaming machines.

At 10:03 p.m. November 29, officers responded to the Marathon Quick-E Mart at 2209 Wards Road for a report of a theft after a white male damaged a gaming machine and left with cash.

At 11:43 a.m. November 30, officers responded to the Marathon Quick-E Mart at 6015 Fort Avenue for a similar report. The thief was seen leaving in a white Chevy Silverado 1500 extended cab pickup with damage to the driver’s side and missing hubcap on the driver’s side.

Surveillance photo of pickup used in Lynchburg gaming machine larcenies (Lynchburg Police)

Police say these are similar to incidents in Campbell County and Amherst County.

Officers have identified Mark Wilson, 42, of Lynchburg as the suspect. He is wanted for destruction of property and third offense petit larceny.

Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of Wilson is asked to contact Det. Scott at (434) 455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

