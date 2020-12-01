Advertisement

No one injured after shots fired at Madison Heights home

(MGN image)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. (WDBJ) - Deputies with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home Monday after reports of shots fired.

The incident happened at a home in the 2800 block of Galts Mill Road in Madison Heights. Investigators said they found multiple shell casings in the road and discovered the home had been hit numerous times.

According to the department, the residents could only provide a limited amount of information. No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Lt. Robert Oliver at 434-946-9373 ext.5 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

You also can visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org, enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com, or use the P3 app on your mobile device.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: PublicDomainPictures.net / MGN
Report released on Virginia marijuana legalization
The Texas Inn says they've undergone 12 health inspections in the past six months due to six...
Lynchburg restaurant pens open letter to public following six anonymous reports
Winter Weather Alerts
Cold air moves in tonight and brings some snow
Coronavirus
COVID-19 in Virginia: Day-to-day new-case count drops
Acorns could be a sign of a rough winter ahead.
Could this East Tennessee folklore legend predict the weather?

Latest News

Virginia Tech Hokie Beer, Fightin' Hokies Lager
Virginia Tech creates Hokie beer with Richmond brewery
Money
Deadline approaches for Roanoke Co. real estate taxes
Hometown Holiday Helpers 2020
Submit someone for Hometown Holiday Helpers 2020!
CDC image of the COVID-19 virus.
COVID in Virginia: Positive new-case test percentage rises to 8%
Hometown Holiday Helpers-Jess
Hometown Holiday Helpers-Jess