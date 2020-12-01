No one injured after shots fired at Madison Heights home

MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. (WDBJ) - Deputies with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home Monday after reports of shots fired.

The incident happened at a home in the 2800 block of Galts Mill Road in Madison Heights. Investigators said they found multiple shell casings in the road and discovered the home had been hit numerous times.

According to the department, the residents could only provide a limited amount of information. No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Lt. Robert Oliver at 434-946-9373 ext.5 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

You also can visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org, enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com, or use the P3 app on your mobile device.

