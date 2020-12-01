Advertisement

Paul Munro Elementary goes temp. virtual after fire Friday

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - According to the school’s Facebook page, Lynchburg’s Paul Munro Elementary School temporarily is moving to an all-virtual format from November 30 through December 4 after a small fire in the building Friday.

Teams of maintenance and custodial workers are continuing to clean and restore the areas affected.

Cohort A and B students should check-in and complete work this week through SeeSaw or Google Classroom. Students that are currently all remote should complete regular work.

