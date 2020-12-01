Radford Chamber of Commerce hosts holiday decorating contest

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford’s Chamber of Commerce is looking to spread some extra holiday cheer this year.

They’re looking for businesses and residents to get in on the fun by decorating their storefront windows or homes.

Then, starting next Wednesday, you can get in on the fun by voting for your favorite shop and house. Prizes will be awarded to the top three winners including ad space for the businesses and gift cards to local stores for the best decorated homes.

The deadline to enter has been extended until Friday, Dec. 4 and it is $25 to enter the competition.

