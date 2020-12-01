Radford City Police offer holiday shopping safety tips

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s that time of year again for holiday cheer, shopping and thieves. The Radford City Police Department wants you to be safe whether you choose to shop online or in person.

“The holidays are meant to be happy and joyful, and the last thing you want to be is worried,” said Administrative Captain Chris Caldwell.

Radford City Police have safety advice for you as you might be doing more online shopping this season.

“I think the biggest thing we see with online shoppers is them not using a trusted retailer,” Caldwell said.

Don’t click on links in emails; look for that secure, verified lock at the top of your browser to know that site is safe and use a credit card, not debit.

“If you use your debit card and someone has access to all of the money you have in your account, so they could quickly drain it,” Caldwell said.

With sites like Facebook Marketplace now trending, Caldwell said if you plan to buy from someone you don’t know, go to a Safe Exchange Zone like the new one at Radford’s department.

“The best place to exchange it is some place that is monitored and recorded,” Caldwell said. “Ours is monitored 24 hours by our communications staff and it’s recorded, so it adds safety to the exchange.”

Public WiFi is not safe for transactions. Be sure to use your phone, trusted friends or the library.

Police also want to keep your home safe. Many people choose to keep their Christmas trees on display in the window, but that could invite unwanted visitors.

“That just invites people to see what’s in your house,” Caldwell said. “Just make sure you’re friends with your neighbors and you look out for each other, and after Christmas make sure you’re not putting the 75-inch TV box out on your curb to let people know that there is now a TV in my house.”

If you choose to do in-person shopping, Caldwell suggests you pick a not-so-popular time to eliminate crowds, go with a buddy in daylight and stay alert.

“The last thing you want is some scam to take all of your money or you get hurt as a result of something,” Caldwell said.

If you do fall victim to a scam, police want you to report that to the Federal Trade Commission and the non-emergency police line so they can alert the community.

Caldwell suggests keeping a secure list of all the electronics and devices you have in your home, including serial numbers in case something gets stolen. That way if the police do recover it, they can verify it is yours.

