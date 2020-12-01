Radford food pantry says donations declined while need for food increased; local store helps

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Even with more people donating to food pantries during the holiday season, workers believe it may not be enough to feed everyone.

“We are facing an unprecedented year— more and more need with fewer and fewer contributions of food that is what we depend on,” said Dora Butler, the Program Director for Radford Fairlawn Daily Bread.

The pandemic has created a greater need than ever before. Butler said more people have been lining up for help feeding their families. After this month, they would have prepared over 24,000 meals this year.

“I gave out five boxes of food to a family of five who are asking for assistance for the first time but are not yet eligible for the assistance from our social services in our community,” said Butler.

Feeding America, the country’s largest hunger-relief organization, says many households experiencing food insecurity do not qualify for federal nutrition programs and rely on local food banks for support.

“In the past, we have mostly served seniors and people with disabilities, but now it is families that are feeling the impact, families that can’t pay the rent, families that just need a little boost,” said Butler.

But while food and financial donations are in need here ---the community is trying to step up to help. Radford’s Food City donated $2,000 through its Race Against Hunger program.

“We are a member of the community. Where we’re part of the communities that we operate, again, we want to support the communities that we operate in any way that we possibly can,” said Brooks Dawson, Radford’s Food City Store Manager.”

“There are people who are hungry. One in five people in our community are hungry and so this will allow us to continue to try to reduce the impact of that hunger,“ said Butler.

Radford Fairlawn says it will continue to do the work they do during the pandemic--- to make sure people in their community have something to eat.

