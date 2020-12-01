Advertisement

Radford food pantry says donations declined while need for food increased; local store helps

By Janay Reece
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Even with more people donating to food pantries during the holiday season, workers believe it may not be enough to feed everyone.

“We are facing an unprecedented year— more and more need with fewer and fewer contributions of food that is what we depend on,” said Dora Butler, the Program Director for Radford Fairlawn Daily Bread.

The pandemic has created a greater need than ever before. Butler said more people have been lining up for help feeding their families. After this month, they would have prepared over 24,000 meals this year.

“I gave out five boxes of food to a family of five who are asking for assistance for the first time but are not yet eligible for the assistance from our social services in our community,” said Butler.

Feeding America, the country’s largest hunger-relief organization, says many households experiencing food insecurity do not qualify for federal nutrition programs and rely on local food banks for support.

“In the past, we have mostly served seniors and people with disabilities, but now it is families that are feeling the impact, families that can’t pay the rent, families that just need a little boost,” said Butler.

But while food and financial donations are in need here ---the community is trying to step up to help. Radford’s Food City donated $2,000 through its Race Against Hunger program.

“We are a member of the community. Where we’re part of the communities that we operate, again, we want to support the communities that we operate in any way that we possibly can,” said Brooks Dawson, Radford’s Food City Store Manager.”

“There are people who are hungry. One in five people in our community are hungry and so this will allow us to continue to try to reduce the impact of that hunger,“ said Butler.

Radford Fairlawn says it will continue to do the work they do during the pandemic--- to make sure people in their community have something to eat.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: PublicDomainPictures.net / MGN
Report released on Virginia marijuana legalization
The Texas Inn says they've undergone 12 health inspections in the past six months due to six...
Lynchburg restaurant pens open letter to public following six anonymous reports
CDC image of the COVID-19 virus.
COVID in Virginia: Positive new-case test percentage rises to 8%
Winter Weather Alerts
Cold air moves in tonight and brings some snow
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle

Latest News

Courtesy The Town of Vinton
Vinton names new Town Manager
Courtesy Vinton PD
Drumond appointed as Vinton Police Chief
Hometown Holiday Helpers 2020
Submit someone for Hometown Holiday Helpers 2020!
Hometown Holiday Helpers-Jess
Hometown Holiday Helpers: Jessica and Keith