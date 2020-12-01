Roanoke County School Board chair recovering from COVID-19 hospitalization

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Roanoke County Schools Release) - Roanoke County School Board Chairman Mike Wray is recovering from COVID-19 following an eight-day hospitalization that began Nov. 22, according to the school district. Wray says he contracted COVID-19 in a community setting and not at a school or from any students or staff.

“At one point this was a very serious situation,” says Wray. “My oxygen levels dropped significantly, and the medical staff had to take action,” he added. “While my condition never became life-threatening, I was in bad shape for a few days. I’m incredibly grateful to Dr. Price and the staff at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for their care and helping me overcome this virus,” he said.

Wray says he’s sharing his story because he wants others to take this pandemic seriously. “I now have first-hand experience with the coronavirus and I can tell you it’s nothing to take lightly. We have got to have the entire community come together to beat this virus. We all must be serious and vigilant about wearing masks, being physically distanced and washing hands. Our schools are doing a great job of this. It’s time everyone in our community does the same thing,” he said.

“Trust me, you do not want this,” he said.

Roanoke County Public Schools encourages parents, students and staff to maintain at least six-foot physical distancing. All staff and students are required to wear masks in keeping with the governor’s updated mask mandate. Also, students and staff are encouraged to wash hands frequently and use hand sanitizers placed throughout school facilities.

The district has implemented a cleaning and disinfecting program, with multiple levels of cleaning with an anti-viral solution throughout the day, and weekly deep cleaning using electrostatic sprayers.

The district also asks parents to review the daily health checklist with their children each morning (www.rcps.us/covidchecklist), and recommends parents keep children home if they are sick, displaying any COVID-19 symptoms, or have been exposed to anyone with COVID-19.

