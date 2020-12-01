Advertisement

Second round of Blacksburg Bucks sells out

More Blacksburg Bucks
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A second round of Blacksburg Bucks has sold out, just days after being announced and hours after being made available.

Certificates went on sale at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The second round came with some changes after the first round sold out faster than expected.

Blacksburg Bucks is a collaboration between the Town of Blacksburg, the Blacksburg Partnership, and Downtown Blacksburg Inc. It’s a gift certificate program designed to leverage the town’s CARES Act funding to encourage community spending and support of local businesses during the holidays and throughout the economic downturn due to COVID 19. At the conclusion of sales, $600,000 will be infused into the local economy.

“I’m really hoping that people, as they give this holiday season, and with gift-giving, that they’re going to use these Blacksburg Bucks and shop local right here in Blacksburg,” said Casey Jenkins, Executive Director of Downtown Blacksburg Inc., as the second round was getting underway. “Because it is the lifeline we need right now as we try to get through the end of the tunnel of this pandemic.”

