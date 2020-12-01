State panel releases report on marijuana legalization

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Days after Governor Ralph Northam said he favors legalizing marijuana use for adults, a state panel has released a report that could serve as a road map for lawmakers.

The new report doesn’t take a position for or against legalization, but it does lay out many of the issues lawmakers must consider, including how they might regulate and tax marijuana sales, and protect public health.

Jenn Michelle Pedini is Executive Director of Virginia NORML and a member of the Marijuana Legalization Work Group.

“We’ve made significant progress with medical cannabis and decriminalization of marijuana in Virginia in just this calendar year,” Pedini told WDBJ7 in an interview Monday afternoon, “and Governor Northam has indicated he intends for Virginia to be the leader in the south on this issue.”

Polls indicate a majority of Virginians support legalization, but the proposal remains controversial.

The next stop is the General Assembly session that begins in mid-January.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.