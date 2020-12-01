Advertisement

Submit someone for Hometown Holiday Helpers 2020!

Hometown Holiday Helpers 2020
Hometown Holiday Helpers 2020(WDBJ7)
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Things may be very different in many ways this year, but there’s one holiday tradition we are pleased to continue here at Your Hometown Station.

Hometown Holiday Helpers!

If you know a deserving family or person who could use a little help this year, nominate them here.

Like we do every year, we’ll award seven $700 Visa gift cards, and the winners can use them however they see fit.

Hometown Holiday Helpers stories are running Mondays and Fridays at 6:30 p.m. on WZBJ24.

Time is running out, so get your nominations in soon!

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: PublicDomainPictures.net / MGN
Report released on Virginia marijuana legalization
The Texas Inn says they've undergone 12 health inspections in the past six months due to six...
Lynchburg restaurant pens open letter to public following six anonymous reports
Winter Weather Alerts
Cold air moves in tonight and brings some snow
Coronavirus
COVID-19 in Virginia: Day-to-day new-case count drops
Acorns could be a sign of a rough winter ahead.
Could this East Tennessee folklore legend predict the weather?

Latest News

Hometown Holiday Helpers-Jess
Hometown Holiday Helpers-Jess
Hometown Holiday Helpers with Jean Jadhon
The Radford Chamber of Commerce is looking for businesses and residents to get in on the...
Radford Chamber of Commerce hosts holiday decorating contest
You can take a virtual tour of decorated trees on the United Way of Roanoke Valley's website.
Hotel Roanoke’s Fashions for Evergreens goes virtual