Sweet window display returns to downtown Roanoke storefront

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A sweet tradition is back again to brighten a shop window in downtown Roanoke.

The tasty creation is on display at a boutique along Market Street.

Every year, the team at La De Da designs a dress completely out of candy.

This year, nearly 30 pounds of treats created the work of art.

“This year we really wanted to do a sugar plum fairy, do something very light and whimsical, put a little light in the darkness that we have been experiencing this year,” Robyn Gross, who worked to create the dress, said.

The dress will be showcased in the stores window from now until mid-January.

