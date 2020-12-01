Advertisement

Virginia Tech creates Hokie beer with Richmond brewery

Virginia Tech Hokie Beer, Fightin' Hokies Lager
Virginia Tech Hokie Beer, Fightin' Hokies Lager(Virginia Tech)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Tech Release) - Virginia Tech has partnered with Hardywood Park Craft Brewery in Richmond to create a licensed Virginia Tech beer. It’s called Fightin’ Hokies Lager.

This collaboration is part of the university’s research and development program, designed to “market and provide economic benefits to the commonwealth,” according to a release from Virginia Tech.

“We are excited that research developed on Virginia Tech soil will be brought to market with proceeds providing scholarships for our students, enabling the expansion of research programs in our highly regarded food science program and fueling Virginia’s local economy,” said Dan Sui, vice president for research and innovation. “Hardywood is an ideal partner based in Virginia who has values that mirror those of the Hokie nation. We are confident this partnership will brew innovative ideas that excite generations to come.”

Fightin’ Hokies Lager is described by the university as a “classic Munich-style Helles lager with balance between pleasant malt sweetness and herbal noble hop character. At 5 percent alcohol by volume, it is clean, crisp, and refreshing.”

The beer will be distributed to beer retailers, including restaurants, grocery stores, and convenience stores, by Hardywood’s network of wholesalers throughout Virginia and Washington, D.C., in the spring of 2021.

Read more about the beer here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: PublicDomainPictures.net / MGN
Report released on Virginia marijuana legalization
The Texas Inn says they've undergone 12 health inspections in the past six months due to six...
Lynchburg restaurant pens open letter to public following six anonymous reports
Winter Weather Alerts
Cold air moves in tonight and brings some snow
Coronavirus
COVID-19 in Virginia: Day-to-day new-case count drops
Acorns could be a sign of a rough winter ahead.
Could this East Tennessee folklore legend predict the weather?

Latest News

Money
Deadline approaches for Roanoke Co. real estate taxes
Hometown Holiday Helpers 2020
Submit someone for Hometown Holiday Helpers 2020!
CDC image of the COVID-19 virus.
COVID in Virginia: Positive new-case test percentage rises to 8%
Hometown Holiday Helpers-Jess
Hometown Holiday Helpers-Jess