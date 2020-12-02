Botetourt County Public Schools hosts job fair

DALEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County Public Schools is hoping to fill vacancies.

Right now, the division has open positions in nine areas, including substitutes, bus drivers and custodians.

“I think I just get automatically nervous for interviews,” Lauren Clayton said after her interview.

Clayton is applying for a custodial position with the district.

“We have three children that are growing and need a lot of things in the future so that’s what brought me out today,” she said.

Clayton is just one of about 20 people who registered in advance for Wednesday’s job fair.

The school district said it hopes a day’s worth of interviews will help them fill vacancies in the division.

“At this time it does not feel like these are out-of-the-ordinary openings we have at this time; it’s just that we don’t have the same pool to pull from in the community to fill these vacancies,” HR Director Julie Baker said.

Baker said COVID has limited the backup rosters.

“So even though we have a robust substitute list, there are quite a few individuals who are not available to sub,” Baker said.

And while a job fair isn’t unique for the district, the timing of this one is different than in years past.

“In the spring, several of the job fairs were either delayed or postponed because of COVID, so we felt this was a great time to connect to our community,” Baker said.

The goal is to spark a conversation with folks like Clayton.

“I am just hoping that everything goes well,” Clayton said.

So the district leaders can find the best candidates for their positions.

