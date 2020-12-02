Advertisement

Campbell County supervisors unanimously pass ‘First Amendment Sanctuary’ resolution

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution Tuesday night opposing Governor Ralph Northam’s executive orders.

They’ve called it the First Amendment Sanctuary Resolution.

That document says the governor’s recent orders are unconstitutional and restrict citizens’ rights.

It also says the county will not use its resources to restrict the First Amendment rights of its residents.

The county says it encourages its sheriff to not assist state agents attempting to enforce the governor’s orders.

“We’re not gonna utilize county resources to enforce the governor’s orders. We’re not gonna allow county resources to be used in the enforcement by state agencies. We’re not gonna aid the Virginia Department of Health in shutting our businesses down,” said Matt Cline, Concord district representative.

Cline says the resolution is not an anti-mask resolution.

He says he believes in the science of social distancing and wearing a mask.

