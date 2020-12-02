Advertisement

Court determines old Bedford Middle School arson suspect competent for trial

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The man accused of setting fire to the old Bedford Middle School in January appeared virtually in court Wednesday.

22-year-old Daniel Flint was taken into custody back in February. He’s charged with arson and burglary in connection to the historic middle school’s fire.

Flint underwent a competency evaluation leading up to Wednesday’s court date. A forensic psychologist evaluated Flint and said he was capable of standing trial.

Flint appeared in court virtually Wednesday to hear the court’s determination. Judge Randy Krantz determined Flint was competent to stand trial if necessary.

Prosecutors say they received a copy of that evaluation late. However, they say it was consistent with what they thought the results would be.

“If there would have been some issue with his competency that required further argument, that may have not been able to proceed today, since I received my report so late, but fortunately it was consistent with what I anticipated,” said Wes Nance, Bedford County commonweath’s attorney.

Nance says the next steps will be to subpoena witnesses.

Flint’s preliminary hearing is set for January 25.

