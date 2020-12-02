Developer provides update on old Bedford Middle School site progress

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Developers of the old Bedford Middle School site say ground will be broken soon.

Waukeshaw Development plans to transform the campus into apartments and a new hotel.

They’ve spent the months since January’s fire cleaning out the historic building.

They anticipate construction to begin early this upcoming January.

They say they’re working now to get permits to begin that process.

“We had to redo all our historic applications, all our architectural plans, our engineering plans so it took a long time to get through that and redo a lot that we were doing,” said Dave McCormack, Waukeshaw Development president. “We’re on the brink of submitting plans for construction permits and ready to get going.”

McCormack says things should be finished in the spring or summer of 2022.

