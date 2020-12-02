Advertisement

Drumond appointed as Vinton Police Chief

Drumond earned a multidisciplinary Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice and Business Cognitive, and a Master’s Degree in National Security, both from Liberty University.
Dec. 1, 2020
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Vinton has appointed Fabricio D. Drumond as its police chief after over four months serving an interim role following Chief Thomas L. Foster’s departure to become the United States Marshal for the Western District of Virginia.

Chief Drumond has been a member of the Town’s force since 2009, beginning as an officer before being promoted to Deputy Police Chief in 2016. He began his career in the field as a member of the Roanoke Police Department in 2006 after time in numerous roles within the United States Marines.

“It is a great honor and privilege to serve as the Chief of Police for Town of Vinton. Together, as a community we will continue to fortify the relationship with our residents and the people we serve. United, our destiny for success and safe community will be unshakable. I take great pride in having the privilege to serve amongst the men and women of the Vinton Police Department who have an unwavering passion towards the dedication of service to our wonderful community,” said Drumond following his appointment.

